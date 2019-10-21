Wake Forest Florida State football (copy)

Wake Forest's Sage Surratt was named the ACC's receiver of the week for the fourth time this season after his seven-catch, 170-yard performance against Florida State. 

Here are a couple of noteworthy items for Wake Forest’s football team, which is 6-1 and back in the national rankings after beating Florida State 22-20 on Saturday night.

The Deacons are 25th in the Associated Press poll and 23rd in the Coaches poll:

