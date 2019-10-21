Here are a couple of noteworthy items for Wake Forest’s football team, which is 6-1 and back in the national rankings after beating Florida State 22-20 on Saturday night.
The Deacons are 25th in the Associated Press poll and 23rd in the Coaches poll:
Sage Surratt and Nick Sciba earn weekly ACC awards
Sage Surratt has earned the nod as the ACC receiver of the week after more than half of Wake Forest’s games, while kicker Nick Sciba is the ACC’s co-specialist of the week.
Surratt picked up the honor for the fourth time this season after recording seven catches for 170 yards against the Seminoles. He had one catch of at least 25 yards on each of Wake Forest’s first-half scoring drives — all of the field goals by Sciba — and it’s his fifth 100-yard game of the season, the fourth with at least 150 yards.
Sciba made all five of his field-goal attempts, tying a program record. The sophomore kicker made four in the first half and then made the fifth in the rain with 4:18 left, putting Wake Forest ahead for what turned out to be the deciding points in the game.
Both players rank high on a national scale.
Sciba is 12 for 12 on field goals this year and, after making his last 11 field goals last season, his streak of 23 straight is the longest current streak in the nation. Surratt is second in the country with 125.9 receiving yards per game and he’s tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns (nine) and receptions per game (7.6).
Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III shared specialist of the week honors with Sciba. Harvin threw a 41-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt and averaged 45.5 yards on six punts in Georgia Tech’s 28-21 overtime win at Miami.
Noon kickoff in two weeks
The N.C. State-Wake Forest game will kick off at noon on Nov. 2, the league announced Monday.
Both teams have this week off before starting their five-game November stretches with the matchup in Winston-Salem.
It’s only the second noon kickoff for Wake Forest this season — the other was the Sept. 21 game against Elon. The Deacons have played five night games — three Friday night games to start the season and a pair of 7:30 p.m. starts for the October home games against Louisville and Florida State.
