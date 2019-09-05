Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates after the Deacons defeated Utah State last week.
Andrew Dye/Journal
HOUSTON — Taking
Wake Forest down the field in Raleigh that November night was, in many ways, an introduction of quarterback Jamie Newman to the ACC — and to a large portion of Deacons fans who watched him take meaningful snaps for the first time in his career.
And now, in his five career starts, the redshirt junior has completed 111 of 174 passes (63.8%) for 1,409 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 213 yards and four touchdowns.
The storybook start to Newman’s career continued with his touchdown pass to receiver Kendall Hinton in the back corner of the end zone last week to beat Utah State 38-35. That third game-winning drive means Newman, in two-minute situations with the Deacons trailing, has completed 11 of 15 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for the other touchdown.
Hello, Newman.
But maybe Wake Forest football and winning might not have to keep meeting like this.
Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest said he'd prefer the Deacons "be up by 21" points in the closing minutes of a game instead of needing to rely on quarterback Jamie Newman to pull off another game-winning drive.
Andrew Dye/Journal
“He’s been 3 for 3 in those situations, but I’d much prefer to be up by 21 in the fourth quarter and not have to have one of those drives,” Coach Dave Clawson said this week. “I don’t want to keep pressing that one.
“I certainly feel, because of N.C. State and because of the bowl game, when he does get in that situation, our team gets in that situation, there’s not this panic of, ‘What do we do?’ We’ve practiced this, we’ve been here before and let’s do our job and let’s do our job well.”
Newman certainly knows it would help Clawson’s blood pressure. The only non-nail-biting win the Deacons have with him as their starting quarterback was a 59-7 trouncing of Duke.
“I mean, of course winning by 50 is better for Coach’s blood pressure, but winning, period, always helps your blood pressure,” Newman said with a laugh.
So it’s a whatever-it-takes mentality for the Deacons again as they head into Friday night’s game as a 19½-point favorite, according to online sportsbook Bovada on Thursday afternoon. Wake Forest comes into this game with a mix of excitement and trepidation that comes from beating Utah State while also addressing mistakes that were made last week.
Offensively, the Deacons have to be better in short-yardage situations. They failed to convert fourth-and-short plays inside the 5-yard line twice last week, and three runs stuffed on the goal line at the end of the game nearly meant a loss.
Defensively, Wake Forest must limit big plays. Utah State had 596 yards of offense, a gaudy number that was inflated by plays that gained at least 15 yards. The Aggies had 14 of those plays for a combined 412 yards; on the other 65 plays, they gained only 184 yards.
So, allowing less than 3 yards per play might not be attainable, but a better balance should be struck for the Deacons in that regard.
“We didn’t tackle well, we had poor angles, we had some communication breakdowns in the back end, and those are the things we’ve gotta coach, correct and get better at,” Clawson said.
Utah State running back Jaylen Warren (20) is chased down by Wake Forest defensive back Nasir Greer (3) on Aug. 30. The Aggies offense had 14 plays that went for at least 15 yards last week.
Andrew Dye/Journal
And, of course, if it’s a tight game in the end, Wake Forest has Newman’s impeccable two-minute situation history to count on.
Newman, if you can believe it, hasn’t always been as comfortable as he is in those game-hanging-in-the-balance situations. The Deacons practice them frequently, and since he arrived on campus in January of 2016, it’s been a gradual process for him to feel comfortable leading those drives.
“Naw, it’s definitely been a growing process,” Newman said when asked if he’s always been that comfortable. “I mean, I don’t think anybody would necessarily be comfortable in that situation starting off as a freshman, but it’s something as you get more reps at it, you become more comfortable with.
“Of course when you get game reps, I think that’s one thing that helps as well, helps you settle into those moments.”
It’d just be preferable that the Deacons don’t have those moments repeat themselves so often.
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a touchdown pass under defense from Utah State cornerback DJ Williams (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates with senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman safety Trey Rucker (18) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) is stopped on a third down by Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) misses a reception in the end zone over coverage from Utah State sophomore defensive back Andre Grayson (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) smiles during pregame warmups.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Halftime show during Wake Forest vs Utah State
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman quarterback Michael Kern (15) passes during pregame warmups.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore tight end Connor Hebbeler (40) runs through drills during pregame warmups.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freundenthal (86) makes a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) tackles Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs the ball as Utah State junior linebacker David Woodward (9) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) attempts to leap over a tackle from Utah State junior safety Shaq Bond (4).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) runs the ball pursued by Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shemar McCollum (15).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) passes on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball as Utah State sophomore cornerback Andre Grayson (21) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior tight end Brandon Chapman (23) celebrates a first down.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) hands off to sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with Dave Clawson.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40) celebrates a defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs the ball as Utah State senior defensive tackle Fua Leilua (44) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) and junior defensive lineman Sulaiman Kamara (90) celebrate a third down defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) celebrates a third down defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior wide receiver (16) leaps over Wake Forest junior defensive back Luke Masterson (12).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State sophomore wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State sophomore wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson watches the video board.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) runs the ball after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) prepares to pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) leaps over defensive players while running the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State graduate tight end Caleb Repp (87) is tackled by Wake Forest senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21) and sophomore defensive back Coby Davis (20).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) is tackled by Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) celebrates a third down defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a pass over defense from Utah State sophomore cornerback Andre Grayson (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) is tackled just short of a touchdown by Utah State freshman cornerback Cam Lampkin (18).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates after he was signaled for a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. The touchdown was subsequently overruled.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson signals his team on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes under pressure.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate with senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23) after Strnad intercepted a pass to insure a Demon Deacon victory.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) celebrates in the closing moments of the Demon Deacon's 38-35 win over Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
A dancer with Scarlett Lace performs during halftime on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) prepares to pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) celebrates as he scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior running back Jaylen Warren (20) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) scores the game winning touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown with sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest fans cheer prior to the Demon Deacon's game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shemar McCollum (15) prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Ja'Corey Johns (41) prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with his captains prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest football players take the field for their home opener against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest captains, from left, Justin Strnad (23), Justin Herron (75), Jack Freudenthal (86), Essang Bassey (21) and Cade Carney (36).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest captains, from left, Justin Strnad (23), Justin Herron (75), Jack Freudenthal (86), Essang Bassey (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest cheerleaders celebrate after a Demon Deacon touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore offensive lineman Sean Maginn (79) and junior offensive lineman Je'Vionte' Nash (53) celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) and sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive back M.J. Alston Jr. (25) and sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) runs off the field after catching the game winning touchdown pass in the Demon Deacons' 38-35 victory over Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch, left, and Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson stand for a photo on the sidelines of Wake Forest University's home opener.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, prepares to perform at halftime of Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, performs at halftime of Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, performs at halftime of Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
A drum major for Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, left, and a drum major for Wake Forest University's marching band, The Spirit of the Old Gold and Black, direct their bands in a joint halftime show during Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, and Wake Forest University's marching band, The Spirit of the Old Gold and Black, perform in a joint halftime show during Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.