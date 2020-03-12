Wake Forest is following suit with the ACC in suspending all athletics competition indefinitely and effective immediately in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The only announced cancellation for Wake Forest is the spring football game, which was slated for April 4. The Deacons have had five spring football practices and were on spring break this week. A news release from the school’s athletics department cites uncertainty for when practices may resume as the reason to cancel the spring game.
The ACC announced that its men’s basketball tournament in Greensboro was canceled just before Thursday’s quarterfinal slate was to begin, and followed up about three hours later with an announcement that all spring sports would be suspended.
After that, the NCAA announced that all spring championships are canceled, along with the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
"Wake Forest athletics fully supports the ACC's measures and will continue to do everything within our ability to protect the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” athletics director John Currie said through a news release. “I appreciate the hard work of President (Nathan) Hatch and our entire university leadership team over the past few days and I am grateful for our coaches and sport administrators' support of Demon Deacon student-athletes during these uncertain times."
Wake Forest’s baseball team was slated to play host to Clemson this weekend for a three-game series. The men’s golf team finished tied for third in the General Hackler Championship this week and was set to play in Palm City, Fla., this weekend, while the women’s team won the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate by 26 strokes last weekend and was going to play in Mesa, Ariz., this weekend.
The Deacons’ women’s tennis team is ranked 12th in the country and holds a 9-4 record. Wake Forest’s men’s tennis team is ranked No. 17 and holds a 12-3 record.
Wake Forest’s women’s basketball team reached the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament last week and ended the regular season with a 16-16 record, which made the Deacons eligible for the now-canceled WNIT.
The school also announced that fans who originally purchased ACC men's basketball tournament tickets directly through the Wake Forest ticket office should save their unused tickets, and stay tuned for more details on the refund process.
