Two first-half goals from Daryl Dike of Virginia were enough to beat Wake Forest 2-1 in a College Cup semifinal in a driving rain in Cary at WakeMed Soccer Park on Friday night.
Dike scored his goals in a span of four minutes to put the Deacons in too big of a hole. His first came in the 19th minute as Andreas Ueland’s pass from midfield beat the Deacons’ defense and Dike’s short blast from the right side couldn’t be stopped by goalie Andrew Pannenberg.
In the 23rd minute it was Dike again as he used his 6-foot-2 frame to win a ball on a corner kick off a pass from Daniel Steedman. He headed in the goal to make it 2-0.
The Cavaliers, who are the top-seed and the top-ranked team in the country, will play Georgetown in the championship match on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Cavaliers (21-1-1) can win their third national championship since 2009.
The Deacons (16-5-2) fell to 0-17-5 in the postseason against the Cavaliers. The Deacons were making their second College Cup appearance in five seasons under Coach Bobby Muuss.
The Cavaliers had allowed just nine goals all season and had 15 shutouts, but the Deacons cut the margin to 2-1 in the 79th minute when Bruno Lapa scored his 10th goal of the season on a penalty kick. Machop Chol was taken down in the penalty area that gave Lapa the penalty kick and he delivered.
In the final two minutes Chol had two good shots to tie it up but goalie Colin Shutler made the saves.
Wake Forest’s best chance to score in the first half came when Lapa had a free kick from about 22 yards out but Shutler made his only save in the first 45 minutes. Lapa’s shot just made it over the Cavaliers’ wall but Shutler punched it over the crossbar.
In the first semifinal, third-seeded Georgetown beat seventh-seeded Stanford 2-0 in a driving rain.
The Hoyas (19-1-3) advanced to the championship game on Sunday for the first time since 2012 when they lost to Indiana.
The Cardinal (14-4-5) won the NCAA title in 2015, ’16 and ’17, but fell behind 1-0 in the fourth minute when Sean Zawadzki blasted a shot from about 30 yards out past goalie Andrew Thomas.
In the 67th minute Foster McCune scored on a header after a perfect crossing pass from Zawadski to give the Hoyas a comfortable 2-0 lead.
It was the Hoyas 13th shutout of the season as goalie Giannis Nikopolidis only had to make one save.
It was also the final game for Tanner Beeson, a fifth-year senior at Stanford. Beeson, a Forsyth Country Day graduate, scored five goals and had one assist as he battled injuries this season but played in 14 games. He was a part of three national championships and is a semifinalist this year for the Hermann Trophy.
Notes: Bruno Lapa, a senior at Wake Forest, was named a first-team All-America by the United Soccer Coaches Association earlier this week. Lapa was named first-team for the second straight season and is only the second Wake Forest player to have that honor. Goalie Will Hesmer was named first-team in 2002 and ’03. Before Friday night’s game against Virginia Lapa had nine goals and three assists this season. Coach Bobby Muuss of the Deacons said: "This is an incredible honor for Bruno. To do something that has happened so rarely in our program says a lot about his commitment to excel. He has matured on and off the field by leaps and bounds over his four years here and he's been a great captain this season.”… The ACC has won 17 NCAA soccer titles with seven coming in the last 14 years…. Next year’s College Cup will be held at Meredith Field in Santa Barbara, California before returning to Cary for the 2021 season. This year’s College Cup is being held in Cary for the fifth time. Each time the College Cup has been in Cary an ACC school has won it starting with Maryland in 2005. Wake Forest won it in 2007 and Virginia won it in 2009 and ’14.
