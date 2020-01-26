Right down to the end of overtime against Virginia, Wake Forest was in position to beat the Cavaliers for the first time since 2013.
Instead, time expired before Olivier Sarr could get a shot off, giving Virginia a 65-63 victory on Sunday at Joel Coliseum.
“Part of the mistakes (is) we’ve gotta learn and grow from them,” said Sarr, who had his third straight double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Mamadi Diakite was matched up on Sarr for the final drive, and the Deacons’ 7-footer admitted his mistake on the play was seeing too much space and trying to take advantage on a drive. Coach Danny Manning had Torry Johnson bring the ball up the court on the right side, with Sarr the only other option on that side.
As Johnson drove, he dished to Sarr, who was still driving when time expired.
“Mamadi is a really good defender and he’s been switching some. Sometimes he hadn’t and it’s just kind of a read,” Manning said. “Torry flipped it back and we just didn’t get a shot off in time.”
Being in overtime was only possible because of a clutch late-game moment with 1.7 seconds left.
Andrien White was fouled shooting a 3-pointer with the Deacons (9-10, 2-7 ACC) down 56-53. Coach Tony Bennett took a timeout before he attempted the first free throw, and then again between the second and third free throws. White made them all.
White scored a team-high 21 points — his second straight game with at least 20 — and added five rebounds and three steals, but wasn’t interested in discussing positives of the Deacons’ sixth loss in their last seven games.
“The mood is definitely down, you come to win a ballgame when you come in,” White said. “There’s no moral victories in the game of basketball, I mean, we’re just going to have to look forward to the next one.”
Wake Forest was even more short-handed than it was earlier this week.
Chaundee Brown was trending toward a return for this game, but he was in sweats for the sixth straight time. Brandon Childress suffered a foot injury in practice Thursday and was in a walking boot. Sharone Wright Jr. is dealing with a family issue and it’s unknown how long he’ll be away from the team.
For the first 10 minutes of the game, it seemed the game was going to be as lopsided as expected with Wake Forest down to eight scholarship players available and missing its top two scorers (Childress and Brown).
Wake Forest’s seven-point lead at halftime would have been impossible to comprehend based on the first 11 minutes of the game.
Sarr made a turnaround jumper on the game’s first possession and hit two free throws on the next possession. Those stood as the Deacons’ only points for nearly 10 minutes, with Wake Forest missing 14 straight shots and committing five turnovers in that span.
Sarr ended the drought, and that broke whatever imaginary lid was on the bucket. The Deacons ended the first half shooting 8-for-9 from the field, making 11 of 12 free throws and pumping some life into this crowd of 7,752 — the biggest of the season at the Joel.
“Everybody goes through things, as teams go, injuries and things of that nature. I was proud of the fight that the guys put up,” Manning said. “Don’t like the outcome because you want to win, but you know, I thought the guys came out and showed great spirit and a lot of character to come out and battle the way we did today.”
The Deacons don’t force many turnovers — they entered Sunday 339th in forcing opponent turnovers, per KenPom. In six previous January ACC games, the most Wake Forest forced was 10 in a loss to Florida State.
Virginia, though, committed nine turnovers in the first half against the Deacons’ amoeba zone that sometimes looks like a 2-3, and other times looks like a 3-2.
The Cavaliers turned the ball over on three of their first four possessions of the second half — and then stopped the bleeding and only had two for the last 23 minutes.
