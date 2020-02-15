MIAMI — Wake Forest fell behind by double digits in the first half and never came closer than eight — and that was only briefly — in the second half of a 71-54 loss at Miami on Saturday.
Wake Forest (11-14, 4-11 ACC) was playing for a chance to win consecutive ACC games for the first time since the end of the 2017 regular season.
The Deacons and Hurricanes traded baskets for the first 10 minutes of the game until Wake Forest hit an offensive lull, while the Hurricanes stormed ahead. This battle of teams that entered tied for 13th in the ACC became a matter of Miami (13-12, 5-10) simply keeping Wake Forest at arm’s length of the lead.
Wake Forest hasn’t won at Miami since 2007; this was the Deacons’ eighth straight loss at Miami and dropped Coach Danny Manning’s record in ACC road games to 6-47.
The Deacons’ next three games are at home (against Georgia Tech, Duke and Notre Dame) before closing with two trips to the Triangle in the final week of the season (at North Carolina and N.C. State).
Wake Forest made one shot in the first eight minutes of the second half, entering halftime trailing 37-25 and going down 47-30 at the 13-minute mark. The Deacons’ only field goal in that stretch was a corner 3-pointer by Ismael Massoud, and it was answered 19 seconds later by a 3-pointer from Sam Waardenburg.
Massoud had 13 points in 19 minutes for the Deacons, his first double-digit scoring effort in the last eight games — but giving him a combined 30 points in 42 minutes in the last three games.
A 9-0 run cut Miami’s lead to 47-39 with 9:11 left, but Kameron McGusty’s open 3-pointer from the right wing pushed the Hurricanes’ lead back to double-digits.
Wake Forest came within nine points on a couple of other occasions shortly after, but Miami’s 11-0 run pushed the lead to 64-44 with a little more than a minute left and effectively ended the drama of this one.
Brandon Childress led Wake Forest with 15 points, 11 of which came in the first half.
It was a 14-14 score when Miami went on a decisive 17-4 run in the first half, building a 13-point lead before the four-minute mark.
Chris Lykes had eight of his 13 points in that stretch, while Isaiah Wong also wound up with 13 points for Miami. Dejan Vasiljevic and McGusty each scored 11 points.
Wake Forest was whistled for 12 fouls in the first half — two apiece on Chaundee Brown, Olivier Sarr, Ismael Massoud and Ody Oguama. The Deacons also committed seven turnovers — Miami only had one — in the first half, which Miami turned into nine points.
Wake Forest freshman guard Jahcobi Neath had seven points and a career-high six assists. Part of the Deacons’ problem was that Childress and Neath were the only positives in the backcourt — Andrien White, Torry Johnson and Brown combined for seven points on 3-for-15 shooting (0-6 on 3s).
Brown started for the first time since Jan. 4 — he missed seven games in January and had come off the bench in the last four games. On the television broadcast, play-by-play announcer Evan Lepler said Brown’s injury was a torn calf muscle — the program has never confirmed what Brown’s injury was.
Brown started in place of Sarr, who was banged up in the second half of Tuesday night’s win against North Carolina and only played 12 minutes.
Sarr played 20 minutes, with six points on 2-for-7 shooting and five rebounds. He fouled out with 3:03 left.
