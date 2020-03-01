No. 24 Wake Forest capped off an undefeated weekend by defeating Sacred Heart, 9-5, at David F. Couch Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.
The Demon Deacons (7-5) hit three home runs and five doubles en route to the victory over the Pioneers (3-4). Shane Muntz led the way with two home runs, while Brendan Tinsman added a homer, double and three RBIs.
The Deacs put five runs on the board in the second inning, including an RBI double by DJ Poteet, Derek Crum sacrifice fly, Michael Turconi RBI double and Tinsman's two-run homer.
On the mound, Bobby Hearn and Riley Myers held Sacred Heart scoreless over the first 6.0 innings. Hearn allowed one hit and no walks with four strikeouts over 3.0 innings to earn the win, while Myers followed with 3.0 one-hit innings, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.
Three Deacon errors in the final two innings helped the Pioneers score five runs, but Eric Adler was able to close out the game with a groundout before the potential tying run came to the plate.
Wake Forest and Sacred Heart will square off again on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACCNX.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.