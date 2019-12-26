NEW YORK — Coach Dave Clawson took a seat for a news conference Thursday at Yankee Stadium and spoke of his emotions of seeing the 9/11 Memorial, going to Radio City Music Hall and seeing the Rockettes and a few other events on Wake Forest’s busy agenda since arriving here Monday.
Wake Forest’s coach of six years reflected on how grateful he was to the Pinstripe Bowl for organizing all of these excursions, for providing the Deacons with what he’s called a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Roughly half of his team had never been to New York before this week; now they’ve all hustled around the city for the better part of a week.
And now there’s a football game to play.
“Today’s the day it really flips from a field trip to an away football game. That’s where you hope the leadership of your football team is mature,” Clawson said Thursday, roughly 27 hours before kickoff of the Pinstripe Bowl against Michigan State.
Clawson has leaned on the maturity of his team for the entire season, and will do so one more time — with plenty on the line.
"I think the players can say, ‘Hey, what we’ve done has been successful and what we’ve done is we’ve handled our business when we have to handle our business and we’ve enjoyed ourselves,’" Clawson said. "And I’ve always said this: You want them to have fun in the bowls. That you want a team every year that wants to be bowl-eligible so they get to have a bowl game.
"There are certainly stories out there of players talking about not wanting to win a sixth game because they don’t want to go to a bowl because it’s not fun. I would never want that to happen here."
A win against Michigan State would mean four straight bowl wins — history was already made last year with the third straight bowl win. A ninth win this season would mean the Deacons would hit that mark for the third time in program history.
“Traditionally when you play away games, you don’t go out and see the sights,” Clawson said. “It’s just all about the game and with about 24 hours to go, we’ve gotta be able to successfully flip that switch for our football team to play a really good football team in a little more than 24 hours.”
Flipping the switch is something the Deacons have done successfully now three years in a row.
Wake Forest has a proven formula to win these games, and there’s no sense in changing it now.
“We’ve kinda had a formula that we try to install most of the game plan before we get on the plane and come up here,” Clawson said. “And then there’s that 48 to 72 hours when we get here that we want to enjoy the bowl experience.”
The Military Bowl included trips to the Capitol and other landmarks in Washington, D.C. The Belk Bowl saw the Deacons partake in the coveted shopping spree at a Belk store and a trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Birmingham Bowl last year put the Deacons in the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.
This trip to New York has put the Deacons at Radio City Music Hall to see the Rockettes, it’s seen a few senior captains accompany Clawson to the New York Stock Exchange to ring the opening bell and, most meaningfully, put Wake Forest’s team at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.
In each of the past three bowl trips, Wake Forest’s formula has churned out a victory — though none has exactly been dominant. The last two bowl games have seen Wake Forest fall behind 14-0 after five minutes (Belk) and behind 28-10 early in the second quarter (Birmingham).
“Usually it takes a couple of series to get the feel for it and just kind of get the timing of everything,” sixth-year offensive tackle Justin Herron said. “I would say for us, the Belk Bowl, it took us about three series until things started clicking for us. And even last year, it took a while for things to start clicking.
“But it’s always, like every bowl game, I think it always starts off slow. But then you’ve just gotta bounce back.”
It was pointed out to Herron that the Deacons didn’t start slow against Temple in the Military Bowl — they led that one 31-7 late in the second quarter and held on for a 34-26 win.
Herron laughed that one off.
“Oh yeah, yeah. No we did not, we started off fast and then things started going downhill a little bit but it’s OK, we don’t really talk about it like that,” he said.
All of the sights have been seen, memories made. And now the Deacons have a football game to play.
