Taking care of business became the theme for Wake Forest in Sunday night’s game against visiting Boston College, and nowhere was that more evident than in the Deacons’ frontcourt.
Olivier Sarr and Ody Oguama, Wake Forest’s only two healthy low-post players, started together for the first time and feasted on an even thinner Boston College frontcourt.
The end result was an 80-62 win that snapped a three-game losing slide for Wake Forest (9-8, 2-5 ACC).
“The coaches did mention that before the start of the game,” Oguama said of Boston College’s limited rotation. “We just got together and were like, ‘Yo, we’ve gotta work now, we’ve gotta work, make sure we put them away from the jump.’”
Oguama, the freshman from Raleigh, had his first double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sarr had his sixth double-double of the season — and first since Dec. 21 — with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
This marked something of a redemption game for Sarr, as he was 1 for 7 from the field with four points, five rebounds and four turnovers in the season-opening loss at Boston College. It was a repeat of sorts for Oguama, who scored 10 points against the Eagles in the opener and had not reached double-figure scoring since.
That duo was overpowering at times against Boston College (9-9, 3-4), which was missing forwards Nik Popovic and Steffon Mitchell. Luka Kraljevic was the only scholarship low-post player available for Boston College, and he fouled out with 12:59 left — freshman walk-on Andrew Kenny, who had played four minutes this season, played 27 against the Deacons.
Throw in the work of freshman wing Ismael Massoud, who matched a season-high with 14 points and added six rebounds, and the Deacons’ frontcourt combined for 44 points and 29 rebounds.
With senior point guard Brandon Childress scoring 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting — 5 for 7 on 3-pointers — and dishing out seven assists, this was an offensive display to build on for the Deacons.
“We have to build momentum off that one and go to Clemson and compete and battle, because they have a really good team right now and it’s going to be a good challenge for us,” Sarr said.
The Deacons climbed out of the ACC’s cellar — North Carolina is now the only team in the league with one win — with a surging second half. Their seven-point halftime lead grew to 20, at 52-32, after 6½ minutes.
Boston College never came closer than 12 for the rest of the game.
Wake Forest won for the first time since a Jan. 4 at Pittsburgh, having lost at home to Florida State and Virginia Tech and at Duke since then. The Deacons have a quick turnaround in hunting their first back-to-back ACC wins since 2017. They play at Clemson on Tuesday night.
“I thought tonight, the lineup that we started the game out with, started Oliver and Ody — I thought they were terrific. I thought our frontcourt in general, with Ismael was terrific, too,” Coach Danny Manning said. “I thought Brandon shot the ball well and made some good plays in terms of seven assists with 20 points.”
Isaiah Mucius suffered a lower leg injury in Sunday afternoon’s shoot-around and was unable to play after trying to go through pre-game warmups. That thrust Sarr back into the starting lineup — he averages 25.8 minutes per game, third on the team, but had not started since the second game of the season.
Turnovers were again an issue that, at this point, seems unsolvable for Wake Forest. The Deacons committed 10 of them in the first half, leading to 12 points on the other end. That marked four of the last six halves of basketball for Wake Forest with at least 10 giveaways.
And yet, Wake Forest’s lead was 36-29 at halftime. The Deacons started and ended the half strong — they led 9-2 to start the game and closed the first half on an 8-1 run.
“We’ve gotta get better with our turnovers and we keep working on it and talking about it, but they’re able to pressure us and score 21 points off of our turnovers,” Manning said. “If we cut that number down, it’d have been a little better showing for us.”
Wake Forest 80, Boston College 62
BOSTON COLLEGE (9-9)Thornton 7-14 0-0 15, Kenny 1-7 0-0 3, Felder 5-6 0-4 10, Heath 5-13 3-4 14, Williams 1-4 1-2 4, Jai.Hamilton 3-9 3-3 9, Herren 1-7 0-0 3, Kraljevic 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 24-63 8-15 62.
WAKE FOREST (9-8)Childress 6-8 3-5 20, Johnson 1-6 2-4 4, Massoud 5-11 2-2 14, Neath 0-2 1-2 1, Sarr 4-9 6-6 14, White 3-8 0-0 9, Oguama 6-9 4-8 16, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0, Lester 0-0 0-0 0, Van Beveren 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-54 18-27 80.
Halftime—Wake Forest 36-29. 3-Point Goals—Boston College 6-29 (Kraljevic 1-2, Williams 1-3, Herren 1-4, Heath 1-5, Thornton 1-5, Kenny 1-6, Jai.Hamilton 0-4), Wake Forest 10-23 (Childress 5-7, White 3-7, Massoud 2-6, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out—Jai.Hamilton, Kraljevic. Rebounds—Boston College 25 (Heath, Jai.Hamilton 5), Wake Forest 40 (Sarr 13). Assists—Boston College 10 (Thornton, Heath 3), Wake Forest 16 (Childress 7). Total Fouls—Boston College 22, Wake Forest 17. A—6,872 (14,665).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.