Nico Banalcazar scored in the 78th minute to lift fifth-ranked Wake Forest past Davidson 1-0 on Tuesday night in a nonconference game in Davidson.

The Deacons improved to 7-1 and the Wildcats fell to 1-5-1.

Banalcazar’s goal was assisted by Omar Hernandez and Allistair Johnston and it came off a deflection on a corner kick.

The Deacons outshot the Wildcats 15-5.

Goalie Andrew Pannenberg of the Deacons earned the shutout.

The Deacons will play at home on Saturday against Clemson at 7 p.m.

