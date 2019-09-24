Nico Banalcazar scored in the 78th minute to lift fifth-ranked Wake Forest past Davidson 1-0 on Tuesday night in a nonconference game in Davidson.
The Deacons improved to 7-1 and the Wildcats fell to 1-5-1.
Banalcazar’s goal was assisted by Omar Hernandez and Allistair Johnston and it came off a deflection on a corner kick.
The Deacons outshot the Wildcats 15-5.
Goalie Andrew Pannenberg of the Deacons earned the shutout.
The Deacons will play at home on Saturday against Clemson at 7 p.m.
