Wake Forest’s baseball team lost its fourth straight game with App State’s 11-9 win on Wednesday night at David F. Couch Ballpark — but the Deacons aren’t ready to push any panic buttons yet.
There’s a belief, even in the face of a blown ninth-inning lead, that the Deacons (3-5) are on the verge of correcting their course.
“From the outside it’s probably hard to believe,” junior outfielder Michael Ludowig said. “But we know we’ll bounce back and we’ve got a lot of talent on the team, like Bobby (Seymour) was saying, we’ve got a lot of veterans and we’ve got good leadership, we’ll be fine.
“I just know this group of guys, I know that we’ll — the offense will pick it up.”
Wake Forest (3-5) was coming off a three-game sweep this past weekend at Long Beach State, with five runs on 12 hits to show for the roughly 2,500-mile trip.
Coach Tom Walter said entering the season the Deacons knew they were going to produce runs. How could they not, with seven of the top nine hitters from the ACC’s top offense returning?
So when freshman Adam Cecere launched a pinch-hit grand slam in the fourth inning — more runs on that swing than in any game in California — for a 6-2 lead, it could’ve marked a turning point.
Instead, Wake Forest surrendered six runs in the fifth inning. The Deacons tied the game in the seventh and took the lead on Seymour’s check-swing infield single on a pitch that bounced about one foot in front of home plate — yeah, it was that strange of a play — in the eighth.
But App State (2-5) scored the game-tying run after an infield single, sac bunt, passed ball and fielder’s choice, and then Andrew Greckel’s two-run homer through a steady rain to center field proved to the be the difference.
“Yeah, I mean, there’s no doubt we’re pressing. And you know, playing not to lose, to some degree, which is again, for a veteran club, is disappointing,” Walter said. “But we’ll rebound on Friday and come out and play good baseball.”
Eight games into a 50-plus-game season isn’t time to raise alerts to DEFCON 1; and the Deacons believe they’ll figure things out before entering a front-loaded ACC schedule.
Four games are on the slate for this weekend, with a fifth non-conference game Tuesday, before things really heat up. Wake Forest is a little more than a week away from welcoming ACC preseason favorite Louisville to the Couch.
There’s time — albeit, a shrinking amount — to right the ship before the ACC portion of the schedule.
“At the end of the day it just comes down to battling, and that’s something, as Walt was saying, we’re going in the right direction and there are still improvements we need to make on both sides of the ball,” Seymour said. “We have to play better defense, I think we have to have better at-bats.
“Practice (Thursday), emphasize those things and then that’ll put us in a good spot for the weekend.”
The feeling for Walter is that it’ll only take one game where things come together to get on a roll.
“We just need a game, you know, where we click on all cylinders and we haven’t really had that, really in any game yet, quite honestly,” Walter said. “Where we’re kind of the team we want to be offensively, defensively and on the mound.”
