William Fleming struck out a career-high eight batters as No. 18 Wake Forest beat Illinois 5-3 at David F. Couch Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.
Fleming picked up the win for the Deacons (3-1), striking out a career-high eight batters over 6 innings. He surrendered three runs on four hits, a walk and three hit batters.
Tyler Witt and Shane Smith combined to not allow a base runner over the final 3 innings. Witt struck out three in two shutout innings, while Smith pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first career save.
“I thought Will Fleming was OK today. He got away from his delivery a few times early in the game,” Coach Tom Walter of Wake Forest said. “He settled down and did a great job and gave us a chance to win. Then, our bullpen was fantastic...those guys were outstanding.”
William Simoneit led the way at the plate, going 2 for 3 with his first Wake Forest home run and two RBIs. Chris Lanzilli added his third home run in as many days and Michael Turconi hit an RBI single for his seventh RBI of the weekend.
The Fighting Illini (1-2) took a 1-0 first-inning lead when Taylor Jackson hit the first pitch of the game over the left field wall. Wake Forest responded in the second inning, with a run scoring on a passed ball and two more on Simoneit’s blast, pushing the Deacons ahead 3-1.
Nathan Aide of Illinois hit a two-run single in the third to tie the game, but Wake Forest took the lead for good in the fifth on Turconi’s run-scoring single, with Lanzilli’s solo shot in the eighth providing an insurance run.
Wake Forest will continue a season-opening homestand on Tuesday, playing host to UNCG at 4 p.m.
