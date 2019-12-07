Let the record show that Wake Forest’s men’s soccer team can get physical when it has to.
And because of that the Deacons are headed to the College Cup in Cary after winning 1-0 on Saturday night against UC Santa Barbara in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament at Spry Stadium. The more than 2,000 that were there saw the Gauchos try to push the Deacons around.
Coach Bobby Muuss and his tenacious team would have none of it.
“I thought we played a little scared early, but that was maybe on me,” Muuss said. “We were saying they are an aggressive team and a good team and a physical team. I think we needed a feeling out process and Andrew (Pannenberg) made a couple of saves to where we were leading at halftime.”
The Deacons move on to the College Cup, which is soccer’s version of the Final Foul, and will play old rival and top-seeded Virginia on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary at 8:45 p.m. in the second semifinal. It will be the Deacons’ sixth College Cup, and first since 2016 when they lost to Stanford on penalty kicks in the championship game.
Pannenberg made two outstanding saves in the first half, and that set up the only goal of the game that was turned in by senior Alistair Johnston, whose free-lance move on the inside was just what the Deacons (16-4-2) needed.
After senior reserve Tater Rennhack kept a ball alive on the right side, it was Johnston who came up with the ball, maneuvered through as many as three defenders and shot it to the right corner past goalie Ben Roach. It came with just over a minute left in the half.
“It’s probably not what we scripted but he went on his Billy goat run where he puts down his head and goes,” Muuss said about Johnston’s third goal of the season. “But the bottom line is we survived…”
The Gouchos (15-5-4) were one of the hottest teams in the tournament and came in unseeded having to win three tough games with the last two on the road against 12th-ranked St. Mary’s and fifth-ranked Indiana. They pressed the Deacons very well as they began their attack from the back line, and it had the Deacons on their heels for long stretches.
However, the goal by Johnston allowed the Deacons breathing room, and the defense did the rest.
“I probably surprised myself a little bit,” Johnston said about his goal where he dribbled through three defenders. “I pride myself on getting assists from the right back and the scouting report on me would probably would be that I’m going to go down the end line and pass it. But I picked my head up a little and I said let’s go for it and see what happens.
“I guess it turned into a good decision.”
With four starters in the 6-foot-3 range the Gauchos tried to muscle the Deacons any chance they had. They ended up getting called for four yellow cards for rough play.
Coach Tim Vom Steeg of the Gauchos said the move to the inside of Johnston was a surprise.
“That goal kind of came out of nowhere,” he said. “I thought our guys defensively were a little hesitant right there and it cost us.”
The Gauchos ended up out-shooting the Deacons 10-8 but Pannenberg’s four saves were crucial. He has allowed just one goal in three tournament games and says he’s looking forward to Friday’s game.
“It was really tough to lose to them on their field a couple of weeks ago,” Pannenberg said about losing to the Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament semifinals 1-0 on Nov. 13. “But I think we are hungry and ready and it’s going to be a good matchup.”
Muuss, who is in his fifth season at Wake Forest, will be taking his second team to the College Cup. It’s probably not his most talented team, especially with the loss of three starters to season-ending injuries, but he loves their grit and determination.
“You look at our senior class and you say book-end College Cups but not one of them played in those games in 2016 except for Bruno (Lapa) who came in for a PK in the shootout,” Muuss said about the championship game loss to Stanford in 2016. “All of these guys were reserves and you see how far they have come.”
Johnston, who transferred to Wake Forest before last season from St. John’s, is now heading to the College Cup.
“I know for the whole class and this team and with what we’ve been through this season with injuries,” Johnston said, “and we maybe had more talent last year but you could just tell this team has something special with the fight that we have.
“We’re kind of a hot, streaky team right now.”
The Deacons will be going for their second national championship. They won their only championship in 2007 that was also played in Cary.
Notes: In the first College Cup semifinal game on Friday, Georgetown will take on Stanford at 6 p.m…. UC Santa Barbara and Wake Forest last played in 2008 with Wake Forest winning 6-2. The two schools also met in the 2006 College Cup with the UC Santa Barbara advancing on penalty kicks in a semifinal match…. Muuss said this past week was one of the hardest practice weeks he’s put his team through all season. “This week was just fair game and it we called it chaos,” he said. “Even us coaches were in there and we’re not that athletic anymore just creating what it was going to be like and putting them in really difficult situations. This group fights and they are hungry and we’ve learned from every negative result.”… The Deacons also went to the College Cup in 2006, ’07, ’08, ’09 and 2016. This is the third time the Deacons will be in the College Cup in Cary. They won it in 2007 but in the semifinals in 2009 lost to Virginia in the semifinals…. Muuss said the atmosphere for the quarterfinal game was good. It was the fourth time in five seasons that Spry Stadium played host to a quarterfinal game. “Today was the best atmosphere of the year,” Muuss said. “The only thing we missed out on was giving them a goal on the wall that would have been special.” One of the coolest moments right after the game was when several players climbed the wall to get hugs from the students. Muuss wasn’t worried about his players getting injured. “These guys are athletes and they are here for a reason so they can get up a wall,” he said.
