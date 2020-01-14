Wake Forest announced the addition of offensive lineman Terrance Davis as a graduate transfer from Maryland on Tuesday afternoon.
Davis comes to Wake Forest with immediate eligibility for one season. He started four games this past season for Maryland and missed the other eight because of a knee injury.
The Temple Hills, Md., native was listed at 6-3, 317 pounds on this season’s roster. He started 31 games for the Terrapins, mostly playing right guard.
In a Twitter post announcing his decision, Davis wrote: “I look forward to getting started on my new journey in pursuit of my masters degree and a great last college football season.”
Davis joins a Deacons’ offensive line and becomes the most-experienced player of the unit — he has more starts than the rest of the returning Beef Boys combined.
Zach Tom started every game this past season at center and has 14 career starts, while guard Sean Maginn started 11 of 13 games this past season. Loic Ngassam Nya alternated with Maginn and started three games — they both started in the Pinstripe Bowl because of an injury to Nate Gilliam.
After each of the past two seasons, Wake Forest has lost three starters on its offensive line. After the 2018 season it lost Ryan Anderson, Phil Haynes and Patrick Osterhage; after this past season it’s losing Jake Benzinger, Justin Herron and Gilliam.
