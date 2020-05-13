Wake Forest will add Jonah Antonio to its men’s basketball team for next season.
Antonio is a 6-5, 180-pound guard who’s expected to provide an outside shooting presence and experience.
Antonio is a grad transfer from UNLV and has one season of eligibility remaining. Wake Forest will be his fourth program — he spent his first two seasons at Mount St. Mary’s, redshirting the first, transferred to South Plains College, a junior college in Levelland, Texas, and then played last season at UNLV.
He averaged 6.9 points for UNLV, shooting 31.5% on 3-pointers (53-for-168). In the previous two seasons though — at South Plains College and Mount St. Mary’s — he shot 97 of 237 and 90 of 266 on 3-pointers, respectively.
The addition of Antonio gives the Coach Steve Forbes 10 scholarship players for next season, leaving three open spots. Antonio is the third transfer into the program, joining Ian DuBose of Houston Baptist and Isaiah Wilkins of Virginia Tech.
Antonio is from Australia, but graduated from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan.
[lol][lol] A 6'5" guard entering his FOURTH program ! I don't know exactly what "outside shooting experience" someone averaging 6.9 pts. and shooting 31.5% on three pointers will provide. This coach might be better off just holding an open tryout in order to fill the remaining positions, as these three transfers are laughable at best. Again, this AIN'T the Southern Conference, it's the ACC.
