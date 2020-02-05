How many players signed on Wednesday?
Wake Forest added four players to its football signing class Wednesday, two of them being graduate transfers that will fill areas of immediate need.
Welcome to #DeaconSea20n, Jack Crane— Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) February 5, 2020
𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗲 | 𝗞 | 𝟲-𝟮 | 𝟭𝟵𝟲 | 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗮𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗵, 𝗪𝗮𝘀𝗵./𝗦𝗸𝘆𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲/𝗪𝗮𝘀𝗵. 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲
‣ Led PAC-12 with 54 touchbacks in 2019
‣ PAC-12 Academic All-Conference
‣ Played in 32 career games for Wash. St.#NSD2020 🎩 pic.twitter.com/66Y8bjlJt0
Crane fills an immediate need as a kickoff specialist, having led the Pac-12 with 54 touchbacks for Washington State last season. Wake Forest struggled on kickoffs last season — and that’s putting it mildly for a team that allowed three kick return touchdowns — and Crane’s arrival should be a boost in that department.
Welcome to #DeaconSea20n, Donald Stewart— Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) February 5, 2020
𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗿𝘁 | 𝗪𝗥 | 𝟲-𝟰 | 𝟭𝟵𝟵 | 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲, 𝗡.𝗝./𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝘂𝘀 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗵./𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗱
‣ Played in 32 career games for Stanford
‣ PAC-12 Academic Team
‣ Career-high 40-yd TD this season#NSD2020 🎩 pic.twitter.com/Qbu2eZRJyP
Stewart (6-4, 199) is a big-frame wide receiver who should bolster depth at the position after the Deacons lost Scotty Washington to graduation and Waydale Jones to transfer. Wake Forest returns All-ACC receiver Sage Surratt and promising redshirt freshman Donavon Greene (Mount Airy), but is unproven beyond that duo — and as good as Greene looked to end the season, he’s only played four games.
Welcome to #DeaconSea20n, Justice Ellison— Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) February 5, 2020
𝗔𝗧𝗛 | 𝟱-𝟭𝟬 | 𝟭𝟵𝟬 | 𝗢𝗮𝗸𝘁𝗼𝗻, 𝗩𝗔/𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹
‣ 3,646 all-purpose yds in high school
‣ Tallied 38 career touchdowns
‣ Rackuped up 1,844 all-purpose yds in 2019#NSD2020 🎩 pic.twitter.com/EBQZizCb3t
Ellison (5-10, 190) is an athlete from Oakton, Va., who seems like he could begin his Deacons career as a slot receiver or cornerback. He had 1,844 all-purpose yards in nine games this season — 618 receiving, 544 rushing, 373 kick return and 309 punt return — and also had 16 tackles and three interceptions.
Welcome to #DeaconSea20n, Gavin Holmes— Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) February 5, 2020
𝗚𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝗺𝗲𝘀 | 𝗗𝗕 | 𝟱-𝟭𝟭 | 𝟭𝟲𝟱 | 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗲, 𝗟𝗔/𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗯𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗽 𝗥𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗹
‣ Led high school to undefeated State Championship
‣ 27 PBUs over last two seasons
‣ Eight INTs as a junior#NSD2020 🎩 pic.twitter.com/D63PXkHey1
Holmes (5-11, 165) is a cornerback from Metairie, La., who comes into a position that will offer plenty of opportunity for early playing after the graduations of three-year starters Essang Bassey and Amari Henderson. Holmes had 27 PBUs over the last two seasons and eight interceptions as a junior.
Of note
This is the third year of the early signing period in December, but the first that Wake Forest has added more than one player on the February signing day. In each of the past two seasons, the Deacons have only picked up one defensive back — Marquis Alston Jr. in 2018 and Isaiah Essissima in 2019.
In December, Clawson explained why the Deacons might be adding more than one player this time.
“And now, I think more players this year are waiting until February than last year,” Clawson said. “I don’t know if that’s a national trend, but there’s other players that we’re involved with that are going to sign in February.
“The grad-transfer market is bigger than it’s ever been. I think sometimes rather than — if you don’t get the two or three players that are clearly going to make your program better, don’t settle and take somebody just to fill a number when there is now more of a secondary market for players than there’s ever been.”
Who signed already?
Wake Forest signed 18 players during the early signing period in December.
Four of them are in-state players, including one Forsyth County product, running back Ahmani Marshall of East Forsyth. Also from the Triad are tight end Michael Frogge (Northern Guilford) and defensive lineman Malik Puryear (High Point Christian Academy), and the fourth in-state product is running back Quinton Cooley (Southern Nash). Frogge and Cooley were recently named to the AP’s all-state team.
Eight of the 18 signees were linemen, split evenly with four offensive linemen and four defensive linemen.
How many 2020 signees are already on campus?
Eight signees — a record at Wake Forest — have already enrolled and will go through spring practices, which are tentatively slated to start at the end of this month.
The early enrollees are: quarterback Mitch Griffis, running backs Marshall and Cooley, wide receiver Jahmal Banks, tight end Frogge, offensive lineman George Sell and defensive linemen Puryear and James Ash.
In addition to those eight, defensive tackle Miles Fox has returned to the team — he grad-transferred into the program last spring but suffered a season-ending injury and spent the season rehabbing. Offensive lineman Terrance Davis joined the team as a grad transfer from Maryland — he's expected to grab a spot at either guard position after starting 31 games in his career.
Griffis is a 5-11, 190-pounder from Ashburn, Va., and will be one of three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in the spring — along with presumptive starter Sam Hartman and Michael Kern, who redshirted last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.