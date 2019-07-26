Wake Forest has added Jim Hofher to its football staff as a defensive analyst.
Hofher brings to Wake Forest a wealth of experience — this will be his 41st year in college football. And it means going back to where his coaching career began: In 1979 he was a graduate assistant under Coach John Mackovic, working with wide receivers. He returned to Wake Forest from 1983 to 1986 as the Deacons’ running backs coach.
“Wake Forest University has always been a special place for me, and for my family, as it’s where I was lucky enough to start what is now 41 years in college football,” Hofher said in a news release. “I am grateful to Coach Clawson for the opportunity to re-join the Demon Deacons and look forward to contributing to the program in any way that I can this season.”
After leaving Wake Forest following the 1986 season, Hofher was an assistant at Syracuse and Tennessee. He took over as head coach of his alma mater, Cornell, and compiled a record of 45-35 from 1990-97. After that, Hofher was an assistant coach at North Carolina and Syracuse, was the head coach at Buffalo from 2001 to 2005 (record of 8-49), and was an assistant at Bowling Green, Delaware, Nevada and Iowa State.
Hofher replaces Tom Gilmore, who has left the staff. Gilmore served as an assistant coach after defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel was fired last season, but had returned to an analyst position after the Birmingham Bowl.