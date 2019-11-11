The ACC announced Monday that the time and TV network for the Nov. 23 game between Duke and Wake Forest, the Deacons’ home finale, will be determined this weekend.

This game and the Pittsburgh-Virginia Tech game were designated for six-day holds, which means the time and network will be announced Sunday.

One of the games will land in the ACC Network’s night-game slot for a 7:30 kickoff.

