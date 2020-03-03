Records

8-10 ACC, 13-16 overall

Coach

Tina Thompson

Player to watch

Jocelyn Willoughby, 19.4 points, 7.5 rebounds

Season in summary

Willoughby needs help if the ‘Hoos plan on advancing to the weekend sessions, and Virginia could stand some consistency. Momentum wasn’t exactly the Cavaliers’ thing this season, but they have enough talent to win in Greensboro.

Tags

