Records
11-7 ACC, 21-8 overall
Coach
Kenny Brooks
Players to watch
Aisha Sheppard, 15.2 points
Elizabeth Kitley 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds
Season in summary
The turnaround Brooks has been waiting for began to arrive in 2019-20. Spurred by junior guard Sheppard’s play and the addition of freshman Kitley in the post, the Hokies have enough to be more than troublesome during the tournament.
