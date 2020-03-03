Records

11-7 ACC, 21-8 overall

Coach

Kenny Brooks

Players to watch

Aisha Sheppard, 15.2 points

Elizabeth Kitley 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds

Season in summary

The turnaround Brooks has been waiting for began to arrive in 2019-20. Spurred by junior guard Sheppard’s play and the addition of freshman Kitley in the post, the Hokies have enough to be more than troublesome during the tournament.

