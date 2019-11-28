Duke was the most-experienced team that Coach Dave Clawson had seen this season, by virtue of juniors and seniors listed in the depth chart.
Syracuse has one more such player in its two-deep, so the Orange take that label now.
“They won 10 games a year ago, they had a lot of really good players back and if you look at their two-deep, they have 27 juniors and seniors in their two-deep,” Clawson said. “So, Duke was the most-veteran team I had seen all year in terms of the amount of upperclassmen in the two-deep, and then Syracuse has one more.”
