Wake Forest Florida State football (copy)

Coach Dave Clawson and Wake Forest will take on Syracuse on Saturday. The Orange is the most-experienced team the Deacons will face this year.

Duke was the most-experienced team that Coach Dave Clawson had seen this season, by virtue of juniors and seniors listed in the depth chart.

Syracuse has one more such player in its two-deep, so the Orange take that label now.

“They won 10 games a year ago, they had a lot of really good players back and if you look at their two-deep, they have 27 juniors and seniors in their two-deep,” Clawson said. “So, Duke was the most-veteran team I had seen all year in terms of the amount of upperclassmen in the two-deep, and then Syracuse has one more.”

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments