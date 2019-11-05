That hasn’t been quite the buzzword that it was a year ago at this point, but it’s been emphasized in recent weeks.
Manning has made it clear he likes the “interchangeable” parts of this roster, with more options to play point guard — Childress was basically the only option last season — and more wings who can rotate between guard and forward spots.
“There will be times when Chaundee is out there at the 3 and he’s going to guard the 4, play the 4 because they’re going to have a smaller body on him and (Mucius) and (freshman Ismael Massoud) are going to step out on the perimeter,” Manning said. “A lot of it is just going to be based upon the matchups, too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.