Olivier Sarr played his best game of the 2018-19 season in Wake Forest’s 75-68 win Feb. 19 at Notre Dame. That night, he scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds, plus he had a block in the final minutes when the Deacons were up two.
The 7-foot forward from France just didn’t know that it would be his last game of his sophomore season.
In a practice after that game, Sarr landed on a teammate’s foot and sustained an ankle injury. Originally thought to be a sprain, it was later discovered to be a bone bruise; he missed the Deacons’ final six games.
“I’m getting ready to play the next game and every week it was like, ‘I can’t, I can’t, I can’t,’” Sarr said. “So towards the end, starting to realize that … the last game was in a week, and then five days, and then two days, it was like, ‘All right, I’m going to get ready for next season and just make sure that it won’t happen again.’”
The injury came at the end of a practice and Sarr said he had never had anything like that happen to him in his basketball career. He has since channeled the frustration of his season’s abrupt end into his offseason workouts.
“I mean, at the end of the day it was frustrating, whether I had that game or not. Of course, we were starting to see improvement,” Sarr said. “But I carried that onto my preseason workouts and that mentality in practice … and I hope that it will take over for the season.”
One of the key storylines a year ago at this time was Sarr’s added weight, from playing his freshman season at about 200 pounds and entering last season at 235.
There was another gain over the summer for Sarr, up to 258, but that wasn’t sustainable.
“It’s just finding a good balance. So for me, being 258 was just too much,” Sarr said. “And I just lost it, like that. I didn’t do anything, just like practicing and working out and stuff like that.”
Which means he didn’t have to cut out his favorite American cuisine — Chipotle.
