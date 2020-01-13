Florida State and Duke applied pressure on Brandon Childress, both to force other players to initiate Wake Forest’s offense and in double-teaming Childress when he had the ball.
It’s something the Deacons can expect to see in the future and something they’ll have to be prepared for.
“We need to find different ways to relieve pressure and they were doubling Brandon,” Johnson said. “He helps initiate our offense, so we just need to find ways to get into our offense better, move the ball, have second- and third-side penetration and then I think that’ll limit the turnovers.”
