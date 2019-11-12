Coach Mike Morrell of UNCA spent most of his college coaching career under Shaka Smart — both at Texas and VCU.

“We both want to play with tempo and pace,” Manning said. “They’re comfortable shooting the ball. They’re a team that, coming down in transition, the majority of the game you’ll see a lot of five-out.”

After shooting 5-for-21 on 3-pointers against Tennessee in a season-opening loss, UNCA made 11 of 23 against The Citadel in a 91-76 win Saturday.

