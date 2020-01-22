North Carolina's football team is scheduled for two Friday games in 2020.
ESPN, Coach Mack Brown's former employer before returning to Carolina, and the ACC dictate scheduling. But Brown doesn't care for Friday night games.
"We do not like playing on Friday nights because Friday night is for high school football, and we’ve always believed that," Brown said in a statement released by UNC's athletics department.
"North Carolina high school football is at the top of our list when it comes to things that are important to us. We really don’t like being in a position where we could take away from the great coaches and players in our state because they’re our lifeblood and deserve to have the spotlight on Friday nights."
The Tar Heels will open 2020 on the night of Sept. 4 at Central Florida. Carolina will host N.C. State on Nov. 27, the Friday after Thanksgiving.
"As most know by now, the schedule is out of our control," Brown said. "Our TV partners dictate these types of things, so we’ll do what we’re told, but we would rather Friday night be sacred for high schools.
"We have requested that our TV partners and the conference make our Friday game after Thanksgiving an afternoon game to avoid going head-to-head with the high school games. Hopefully, that is something they will accommodate, because it’s important, especially on a weekend where there will be playoff games taking place."
Wake Forest will play in two Friday night games: Sept. 11 against Appalachian State and Oct. 9 against Miami. Duke's home game against Virginia on Nov. 13 is the only other Friday game involving a North Carolina ACC team.
