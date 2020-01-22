MUGGSY BOGUES

Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues, a retired NBA veteran and Wake Forest graduate, signs an autograph for a fan at an event at Davidson County Community College in 2013.

After a standout career at Wake Forest, the 5-foot-3 Bogues defied the odds and played 14 years in the NBA.

He remains the shortest player in NBA history.

A first-team All-ACC selection as a senior, he led the ACC in both assists and steals in 1985, 1986 and 1987 and was the 12th overall selection in the 1987 NBA Draft. Bogues currently ranks 23rd in NBA history with 6,726 career assists and 20th in assists per game (7.6).

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments