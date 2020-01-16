Wake Forest First Day of Football Practice

Wake Forest inside linebacker coach Tyler Santucci during the first day of football practice, Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Tyler Santucci has resigned from his position as inside linebackers coach at Wake Forest after one season.

Santucci was hired to the Deacons’ coaching staff in Dec. 2018 — his second stint with the Deacons, as he was a graduate assistant from 2014-15. He was on the staff for Wake Forest’s win in the Birmingham Bowl.

He often drew praise this past season from linebackers Justin Strnad, Ryan Smenda Jr. and Ja’Cquez Williams for his impact on the position group.

According to a tweet from Pete Thamel of Yahoo!, Santucci is expected to join the staff at Texas A&M under defensive coordinator Mike Elko. Santucci spent the 2018 season at Texas A&M and the 2017 season at Notre Dame, both under Elko.

