At some point, Coach Dave Clawson might hold a fall camp that doesn’t have a quarterback battle.
It won’t be this year.
Jamie Newman and Sam Hartman are two of the top returning quarterbacks in the ACC, and one of them will start the season opener against Utah State on Aug. 30.
They’re the same competitors in a vastly different situation from a year ago, when Newman was an inexperienced redshirt sophomore and Hartman was a freshman who had enrolled for spring practices. Now Hartman has nine starts under his belt, throwing for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns before a season-ending injury against Syracuse. And Newman has four starts under his, which included wins at N.C. State, at Duke and against Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl.