Utah State led the nation with 32 turnovers forced last season, including 22 interceptions. The Aggies have forced 173 turnovers in their past 88 games, and have forced at least one turnover in 70 of those games.

When these teams met in 2017, Wake Forest didn’t commit a turnover.

