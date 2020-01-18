Those were the first words out of Brandon Childress’ mouth as he addressed what went wrong Tuesday.
The Deacons had 18 of them after committing 17 in each of the past two games. If you’re looking for a common theme in the past three games — other than the Deacons missing Chaundee Brown — look no further than how many giveaways Wake Forest has had.
“As simple as that,” Childress said. “I had three, that’s unacceptable. The assist-to-turnover ratio (has) gotta be better, especially for me as the senior leader, point guard of this team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.