One of the most-lopsided non-Clemson games in the ACC this season was Duke’s 45-10 win at Virginia Tech on a Friday night in September.
It was a turning point in the Hokies’ season — and also the highlight of the season for the Blue Devils, who have lost five of six since that game.
Against Virginia Tech, Duke had a 2-0 advantage in turnovers. In the six games since, the Blue Devils have a minus-8 turnover margin — committing 19 turnovers and forcing 11.
