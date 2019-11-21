Notre Dame Duke Football (copy)

Coach David Cutcliffe looks on from the sidelines during this season's loss to Notre Dame. 

One of the most-lopsided non-Clemson games in the ACC this season was Duke’s 45-10 win at Virginia Tech on a Friday night in September.

It was a turning point in the Hokies’ season — and also the highlight of the season for the Blue Devils, who have lost five of six since that game.

Against Virginia Tech, Duke had a 2-0 advantage in turnovers. In the six games since, the Blue Devils have a minus-8 turnover margin — committing 19 turnovers and forcing 11.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments