Wake Forest Florida State Mens Basketball

Wake Forest junior center Olivier Sarr shoots with pressure from Florida State's Trent Forrest during a game last week. 

Wake Forest committed 11 turnovers in the second half of last week’s loss to Florida State, 17 for the game, and part of what the Deacons emphasized in practice going into the Duke game was limiting those giveaways.

Easier said than done, apparently. The Deacons turned the ball over 12 times in the first half and again committed 17 turnovers for the game.

“It’s really frustrating, but at the same time it’s on us,” junior center Olivier Sarr said. “We knew that they were on the passing lanes, really aggressive team, they play in transition. It’s on us to fix the things and take steps.”

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments