Wake Forest committed 11 turnovers in the second half of last week’s loss to Florida State, 17 for the game, and part of what the Deacons emphasized in practice going into the Duke game was limiting those giveaways.
Easier said than done, apparently. The Deacons turned the ball over 12 times in the first half and again committed 17 turnovers for the game.
“It’s really frustrating, but at the same time it’s on us,” junior center Olivier Sarr said. “We knew that they were on the passing lanes, really aggressive team, they play in transition. It’s on us to fix the things and take steps.”
