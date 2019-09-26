Boston College has forced 10 turnovers and committed one this season, and that plus-nine margin is the best in the country.

“They’ve always been a little bit more of a man-free team, and they’re playing a little more zone,” Clawson said. “And what that allows you to do is you have more eyes on the quarterback and when the ball is thrown, there’s more guys breaking on it.”

The Eagles have seven interceptions, by seven players.

The key is obvious: In Boston College’s three wins, it’s forced a combined nine turnovers, and in the loss against Kansas, the Eagles forced only one turnover.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments