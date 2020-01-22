Boston Red Sox' Trot Nixon tips his cap to the fans at Fenway Park as he comes to bat during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles in a major league baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006. Nixon will become a free agent after the season after spending 13 years in the Red Sox organization. Looking on are Orioles catcher Raul Chavez and umpire Rob Drake. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)