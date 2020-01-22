Trot Nixon, Raul Chavez, Rob Drake

Boston Red Sox' Trot Nixon tips his cap to the fans at Fenway Park as he comes to bat during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles in a major league baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006. Nixon will become a free agent after the season after spending 13 years in the Red Sox organization. Looking on are Orioles catcher Raul Chavez and umpire Rob Drake. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

A two-sport star at New Hanover High in Wilmington, Nixon became a standout baseball player with the Boston Red Sox.

As a high school senior, he was named the North Carolina player of the year in both football and baseball and was named Baseball America’s national player of the year.

A right fielder, Nixon hit .274 in a 12-year major-league career with 137 home runs and 555 RBIs. In 42 postseason games, Nixon hit .283 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments