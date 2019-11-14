Lawrence hasn’t followed his Hollywood-scripted freshman season with the surgical precision that was expected — expectations couldn’t have been higher, perhaps setting this up — but it’s not like he’s having a bad season.
The Cartersville, Ga., native — he was a high school teammate of Wake Forest defensive end Ja’Corey Johns — has completed 67.1% of his passes (169 of 252) for 2,303 yards and 23 touchdowns. The eight interceptions have caused consternation, but he hasn’t thrown any in his last three games, with three touchdown passes in each of those.
And then there’s an added piece to the dynamic of Lawrence: In 15 games last season, he ran for 177 yards and one touchdown; in 10 games this season, he’s run for 321 yards and seven touchdowns.
