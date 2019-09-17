wf
James Madison got a goal from Manuel Ferriol in the 52nd minute on Tuesday night to beat visiting Wake Forest 1-0 in men’s soccer.

The Deacons, who have been the top-ranked team in the country since the second week of the season, fell to 5-1 on the season.

The Dukes (4-2) outshot the Deacons 12-10.

Goalie Andrew Pannenberg made six saves for the Deacons. Goalie T.J. Bush made seven saves and got the shutout for the Dukes.

Bruno Lapa had four shots for the Deacons and Ferriol led the Dukes with five shots.

The Deacons will open ACC play on Saturday at Spry Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. game with Syracuse.

