James Madison got a goal from Manuel Ferriol in the 52nd minute on Tuesday night to beat visiting Wake Forest 1-0 in men’s soccer.
The Deacons, who have been the top-ranked team in the country since the second week of the season, fell to 5-1 on the season.
The Dukes (4-2) outshot the Deacons 12-10.
Goalie Andrew Pannenberg made six saves for the Deacons. Goalie T.J. Bush made seven saves and got the shutout for the Dukes.
Bruno Lapa had four shots for the Deacons and Ferriol led the Dukes with five shots.
The Deacons will open ACC play on Saturday at Spry Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. game with Syracuse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.