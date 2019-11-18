Wake Forest Elon Football (copy)

Wake Forest captains (from left) Justin Herron, Cade Carney, Essang Bassey and Justin Strnad walk out for the coin toss before Saturday's game against Elon. The Deacons' game Nov. 30 at Syracuse will start at 12:30 p.m. It will be Wake Forest's third early game of the season.

Wake Forest will have one more appearance in the ACC Network’s nighttime slot, and then will finish the season with only its third kickoff in the noon/12:30 p.m. slot.

The ACC announced Sunday that Wake Forest’s home game against Duke will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and be broadcast on the ACC Network. Last week, the game was put in a six-day hold by ESPN along with the Pittsburgh-Virginia Tech game. That game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be on ESPN2.

The game against Duke will be the sixth game of the season with a nighttime kickoff.

The ACC announced Monday that Wake Forest’s regular-season finale at Syracuse on Nov. 30 will start at 12:30 p.m. and be broadcast on regional sports networks. The only other games that have started at or close to noon this season were wins against Elon and N.C. State.

