Wake Forest captains (from left) Justin Herron, Cade Carney, Essang Bassey and Justin Strnad walk out for the coin toss before Saturday's game against Elon. The Deacons' game Nov. 30 at Syracuse will start at 12:30 p.m. It will be Wake Forest's third early game of the season.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Wake Forest will have one more appearance in the ACC Network’s nighttime slot, and then will finish the season with only its third kickoff in the noon/12:30 p.m. slot.
The ACC announced Sunday that Wake Forest’s home game against Duke will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and be broadcast on the ACC Network. Last week, the game was put in a six-day hold by ESPN along with the Pittsburgh-Virginia Tech game. That game will start at 3:30 p.m. and be on ESPN2.
The game against Duke will be the sixth game of the season with a nighttime kickoff.
The ACC announced Monday that Wake Forest’s regular-season finale at Syracuse on Nov. 30 will start at 12:30 p.m. and be broadcast on regional sports networks. The only other games that have started at or close to noon this season were wins against Elon and N.C. State.
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive back Kenneth Dicks III (10) celebrates a tackle on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in Blacksburg, Va.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech junior wide receiver Hezekiah Grimsley (6) is tackled by Wake Forest junior defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (6).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech sophomore quarterback Hendon Hooker (2).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman (center) is tackled by Virginia Tech’s Jovonn QUillen (left) and Jaevon Becton during Saturday’s football game in Blacksburg, Va. The Deacons were held to just 301 total yards — more than 200 yards below their season average.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) catches a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) scores a touchdown through defense from Virginia Tech sophomore defensive back Devon Hunter (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) recovers a fumble from Virginia Tech sophomore quarterback Hendon Hooker (2).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) barely misses intercepting a pass in the end zone.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) speaks with junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a touchdown pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech junior running back Deshawn McClease (33) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech junior running back Deshawn McClease (33) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech fans herald the beginning of the fourth quarter with the flash lights on their cell phones.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams (30) tackles Virginia Tech junior wide receiver Damon Hazelton (14) short of the goal line.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech sophomore tight end James Mitchell (82) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech sophomore tight end James Mitchell (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech cheerleaders perform during a timeout on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in Blacksburg, Va.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech sophomore tight end James Mitchell (82) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with sophomore offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw (77).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with his captains prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Virginia Tech.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson heads to the locker room prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Virginia Tech.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech fans cheer on the Hokies on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in Blacksburg, Va.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
The Wake Forest Demon Deacon watches as Virginia Tech's
Corp of Cadets march prior to the game at Virginia Tech.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech's
Corp of Cadets watch a flyover prior to the game between Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore tight end Connor Hebbeler (40) takes the field for the Demon Deacons' game against Virginia Tech.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive back Zion Keith (28) takes the field for the Demon Deacons' game against Virginia Tech.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive back Kenneth Dicks III (10) takes the field for the Demon Deacons' game against Virginia Tech.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest captains, from left, Essang Bassey, Cade Carney, Justin Herron and Jack Freudenthal prepare for the Demon Deacons' game against Virginia Tech.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech sophomore quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech sophomore quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) is hit by Wake Forest freshman defensive back Trey Rucker (18).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech junior running back Deshawn McClease (33) is tackled after a run by Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) hands off to senior running back Cade Carney (36).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech junior defensive lineman Emmanuel Belmar (8) celebrates after sacking Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (6) celebrates a tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball as Virginia Tech senior defensive back Reggie Floyd (1) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech sophomore running back Terius Wheatley (24) is tackled after a run by Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams (30).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech sophomore quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) passes under pressure from Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) runs after a reception under pressure from Virginia Tech junior defensive back Divine Deablo (25).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with sophomore offensive lineman Loic Ngassam Nya (59).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech junior wide receiver Damon Hazelton (14) runs the ball after a reception as Wake Forest sophomore defensive back Nasir Greer (3) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech junior wide receiver Damon Hazelton (14) catches a pass in front of defense from Wake Forest senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) is tackled by Virginia Tech freshman offensive lineman Luke Tenuta (95) after recovering a fumble.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with an official.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with an official.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech junior running back Deshawn McClease (33) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech junior running back Deshawn McClease (33) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) and sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrate after combining efforts to score a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior running back DeAndre' Delaney (29) sits on the field after being injured on a play.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in Blacksburg, Va.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech sophomore quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Virginia Tech junior wide receiver Damon Hazelton (14) runs after a reception as Wake Forest senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21) lays out on the field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) lies on the field after sustaining an injury on a play.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) misses a reception under coverage from Virginia Tech freshman linebacker Alan Tisdale (34).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente after the Hokies defeated the Demon Deacons 36-17.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.