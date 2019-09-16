Boston College running back AJ Dillon breaks free from Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley during the second half of Saturday’s game in Boston. Wake Forest will play Boston College at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.
The Associated Press
Wake Forest’s game against Boston College on Sept. 28 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
It’ll be the Deacons’ first game on the new network since the season-opening game, a 38-35 win over Utah State, which was the second-ever football game broadcast on ACCN. It’s also the ACC opener for Wake Forest.
WakeFB
Carolina running back Javonte Williams (25) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Wake Forest defensive back Nasir Greer (3) on Friday. The Demon Deacons recovered the fumble.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrates after the Demon Deacons recovered a fumble.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman celebrates after scoring one of his two touchdowns Friday in the Deacons’ 24-18 win over visiting North Carolina at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) and senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest students cheer before the Demon Deacons' game against Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shamar McCollum (15) celebrates after tackling Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) celebrates a stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a pass over coverage from Carolina sophomore defensive back Trey Morrison (4).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore place kicker Nick Sciba (4) kicks a succesful point after touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore defensive back Coby Davis (20) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior offensive lineman Jake Benzinger (73) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Tyric Swennie (99) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (6) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Sulaiman Kamara (90) and junior wide receiver Davis Johnson (11) celebrate with their teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steven Claude (5) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams (30) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Sulaiman Kamara (90) celebrates with his teammates after the Demon Deacons defeated Carolina 24-18.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina head coach Mack Brown speaks with officials after a play.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest captains take the field for the coin toss prior to their game against Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest and Carolina captains meet at midfield prior to their game.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) runs the ball as Carolina sophomore linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel (44) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7) passes on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore defensive back Nasir Greer (3) and senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) combine to tackle Carolina junior wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina junior running back Michael Carter (8) is tackled by Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore defensive back Nasir Greer (3) and senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrate a tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) celebrates a stop with freshman defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman defensive back Trey Rucker (18) and senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21) celebrate breaking up a pass intended for Carolina junior wide receiver Beau Corrales (15).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a pass over defense from Carolina sophomore defensive back Trey Morrison (4).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) congratulates sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) after Surratt scored a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina head coach Mack Brown on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) and freshman defensive lineman Ja'Corey Johns (41) combine to tackle Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) celebrates a stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina junior defensive back Greg Ross (10) breaks up a pass intended for Wake Forest senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) runs after a reception as Carolina sophomore defensive back Trey Morrison (4) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Carolina junior defensive back D.J. Ford (16) exchanges words with Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) after Newman rushed for a first down.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23) tackles Carolina junior running back Michael Carter (8).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) tackles Carolina junior wide receiver Dazz Newsome (5) on a kick off return.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive back Luke Masterson (12) tackles Carolina freshman quarterback Jace Ruder (10).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest defensive lineman Boogie Basham Jr. tackles North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell from behind.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson makes a point to an official.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (6) tackles Carolina sophomore running back Javonte Williams (25).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson applauds his team.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) runs through an attempted tackle from Carolina junior defensive back Greg Ross (10).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior placer Dom Maggio (8) congratulates sophomore kicker Nick Sciba (4) after Sciba kicked a field goal.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Isaiah Chaney (93) celebrates in the closing seconds of the Demon Deacons' 24-18 win over Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest freshman offensive lineman Oralndo Heggs II (78) celebrates in the closing seconds of the Demon Deacons' 24-18 win over Carolina.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23) and freshman defensive lineman Ja'Corey Johns (41) combine to tackle Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior defensive back Luke Masterson (12) celebrates after recovering a Carolina fumble.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) hands off to freshman running back Kenneth Walker (25).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) is congratulated by senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest students cheer on the Demon Deacons on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36), freshman tight end Blake Whiteheart (85) and freshman tight end Cameron Hite (20).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFB
The Wake Forest Demon Deacon pumps up the crowd on Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.