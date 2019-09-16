Virgina Tech Boston College Football (copy)

Boston College running back AJ Dillon breaks free from Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley during the second half of Saturday’s game in Boston. Wake Forest will play Boston College at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.

Wake Forest’s game against Boston College on Sept. 28 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

It’ll be the Deacons’ first game on the new network since the season-opening game, a 38-35 win over Utah State, which was the second-ever football game broadcast on ACCN. It’s also the ACC opener for Wake Forest.

