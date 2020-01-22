One of six North Carolinians in the National High School Hall of Fame, Stevens built a national reputation for his reporting of high school athletics.
He covered high school sports for The Raleigh Times and The News & Observer for 48 years, winning numerous national awards. Stevens is a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, and its media award is named in his honor.
