This weekend and the one two weeks from now are the big ones for Wake Forest determining its weekend rotation.
The Deacons play four games this weekend, with a doubleheader against UW Milwaukee on Saturday. Next weekend, Wake Forest travels to Long Beach State, and then returns home for games against La Salle, Brown (doubleheader) and Sacred Heart on Feb. 28-March 1.
“By the time you get to Louisville (March 6-8) if you’re good on the mound, you’re probably going to know your three weekend guys and the only other thing is who’s your Tuesday guy?” Hendricks said.
