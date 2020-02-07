Updates at 5:31 p.m. with additional information:
Three former Wake Forest players and two from Appalachian State have been invited to this month's NFL Scouting Combine.
Cornerback Essang Bassey, offensive lineman Justin Herron and linebacker Justin Strnad from Wake Forest and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and running back Darrynton Evans of Appalachian State received invitations.
While a combine invite isn’t a guarantee of being drafted — 337 players were invited, and the draft usually sees about 250 players selected — earning an invite to the combine is a boost to chances of being drafted.
Bassey was a three-year starter at cornerback for the Deacons, with five interceptions and 45 passes broken-up in his career. His 50 passes defended is third-most all-time for Wake Forest, and he was a third-team All-ACC selection after notching second-team honors as a junior.
Herron was a four-year starter at left tackle — with a one-year hiatus because of a torn ACL in the 2018 season opener at Tulane. Herron returned at full strength and was a third-team All-ACC pick. By starting the Pinstripe Bowl, Herron set the school record for starts in a career with 51.
Strnad was a two-year starter at linebacker who was playing at an All-ACC level before a torn bicep tendon ended his season in late October. In seven games this season, Strnad had 69 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, two sacks, four passes broken-up and one interception — the game-clinching play in the season opener against Utah State.
Davis-Gaither completed his senior season at App State with 104 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, eight pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, a game-ending block of a field goal (in the 34-31 win at North Carolina) and one interception (also in the second half at UNC).
Evans led draft-eligible running backs in 2019 with four rushing touchdowns of at least 50 yards, was third with 43 runs of at least 10 yards and ranked second with a 136.8 passer rating when targeted by a throw. He amassed 2,884 career rushing yards (No. 9 all-time at App State) despite being the Mountaineers’ primary running back for just 23 games.
Wake Forest has had a player drafted in each of the last three NFL drafts.
The Combine will be held Feb. 24-March 1. Herron is slated to work out Feb. 28, Strnad on Feb. 29, and Bassey on March 1.
