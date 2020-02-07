Three former Wake Forest players – cornerback Essang Bassey, offensive lineman Justin Herron and linebacker Justin Strnad — have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins later this month.

Bassey was a three-year starter at cornerback for the Deacons, with five interceptions and 45 passes broken-up in his career. His 50 passes defended is third-most all-time for Wake Forest, and he was a third-team All-ACC selection this past season after notching second-team honors as a junior.

Herron was a four-year starter at left tackle — with a one-year hiatus because of a torn ACL in the 2018 season-opener at Tulane. Herron returned at full strength this season and was a third-team All-ACC pick. By starting the Pinstripe Bowl, Herron set the school record for starts in a career with 51.

Strnad was a two-year starter at linebacker who was playing at an All-ACC level before a torn bicep tendon ended his season in late October. In seven games this season, Strnad had 69 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss, two sacks, four passes broken-up and one interception — the game-clinching play in the season opener against Utah State.

Wake Forest has had a player drafted in each of the last three NFL drafts. While a combine invite isn’t a guarantee of being drafted — 337 players were invited, and the draft usually sees about 250 players selected — earning an invite to the combine is a boost to chances of being drafted.

The Combine will be held Feb. 24-March 1. Herron is slated to work out Feb. 28, Strnad on Feb. 29, and Bassey on March 1. 

