It’s tough for Wake Forest’s defensive players to pay close attention to the offense when it’s on the field, and vice versa, because coaches are installing adjustments and such on the sideline.
That didn’t stop senior linebacker Justin Strnad from seeing all three third-down conversions on Wake Forest’s final offensive possession at Boston College, when the Deacons ate up more than six minutes in a crucial situation.
“Oh no, every third down I stand up — Coach will be making adjustments and I stand up and watch,” Strnad said. “It’s so cool to see them come (up) clutch on so many third-down plays. … Every first down you pick up, that’s another couple of minutes.”
