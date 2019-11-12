Wake Forest’s thin frontcourt has become thinner.
Junior forward Sunday Okeke suffered a torn Achilles in the first half of Sunday’s win against Columbia and will miss the rest of the season.
“He had surgery and he’s doing very well,” Coach Danny Manning said Tuesday. “Heart-wrenching situation. … He was playing really well, had three rebounds in three minutes in the time that he got out there on the court against Columbia.”
It means Wake Forest has played two games and is down to two low-post options — Olivier Sarr and Ody Oguama. Tariq Ingraham suffered a torn Achilles before the season started.
“We’ve got plenty of guys that are ready to assume different roles and different responsibilities,” Manning said. “We’ll be creative in our matchups and things like that, but we’ve got what we need.”
Here are five things to watch in Wednesday’s game against UNC Asheville at Joel Coliseum:
1. Slow starts
Wake Forest has struggled to get things going offensively in each of its first two games — with 27 and 26 points in the first halves of games against Boston College and Columbia, respectively.
The solution isn't as simple as needing to make shots.
“It’s an emphasis on pushing tempo, an emphasis on trying to get the ball below the free-throw line,” Manning said. “And I think those things happening will open up ourselves to situations where we’re — instead of shooting an open 17-footer, might be an open 15-footer.”
2. Rebounding margins
The Deacons’ limited frontcourt options haven’t limited their rebounding ability as much — Wake Forest has been plus-11 and plus-nine in rebounding margin in its first two games.
While there were a few costly offensive rebounds surrendered late in the loss to Boston College, the Deacons didn’t allow an offensive rebound in the second half against Columbia.
3. Spark
Oguama was part of a group for the Deacons that provided a lift in the first half, along with fellow freshmen Ismael Massoud and Jahcobi Neath.
Oguama has only been playing basketball since he was 13, and said bringing energy off the bench isn’t a new role for him.
“That’s been my whole game, honestly,” Oguama said. “Ever since I started playing basketball, whether or not I was starting … I always just made it my job, my goal to bring energy, bring our motor up as a team.”
In his first two games, he’s had a combined 16 points and 14 rebounds in nearly 40 minutes.
4. Under pressure
Coach Mike Morrell of UNCA spent most of his college coaching career under Shaka Smart — both at Texas and VCU.
“We both want to play with tempo and pace,” Manning said. “They’re comfortable shooting the ball. They’re a team that, coming down in transition, the majority of the game you’ll see a lot of five-out.”
After shooting 5-for-21 on 3-pointers against Tennessee in a season-opening loss, UNCA made 11 of 23 against The Citadel in a 91-76 win Saturday.
5. Sarr's struggle
Wake Forest’s junior forward has languished through 19 minutes in each of the first two games, shooting 3-for-14 and committing five turnovers.
For Manning, Sarr’s success needs to come from having more assertiveness.
“A lot of times he just thinks a little bit too much. He’s a very cerebral young man, sometimes it’s this or that,” Manning said. “Sometimes he gets in his way of his thinking because he’s such a nice kid, he thinks about so many other things.
“To be honest with you, we’re working on him to get a little bit more — I don’t want to say aggressive — but a little bit more, ‘dammit, I’m going to make it happen.’”
