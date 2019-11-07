Wake Forest has obviously come a long way from needing to beat Virginia Tech 6-3 in double overtime for its only ACC win of the 2014 season, Coach Dave Clawson’s first at the helm of the Deacons.

The latest evidence of the program’s growth in this week’s first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff rankings, at No. 19.

Or, for the facetious-but-truthful stance:

“That year, any way we could get it, we’d take it. We weren’t into style points at that point,” Clawson said. “Now we’re beating Florida State and people are booing, so that’s progress.”

To be fair, the boos against the Seminoles came for Wake Forest’s inability to punch in touchdowns from inside the 10-yard line. And also to be fair, against a Virginia Tech team that had won three straight games before last weekend’s heartbreaking last-minute loss at Notre Dame, style points might still be an afterthought for the Deacons.

Here are five things to know about the Hokies:

