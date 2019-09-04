WakeFootball (copy)

Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson watches pregame warmups on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190831w_spt_wakefootball

This isn’t the same Rice team that came to Winston-Salem last season and lost 56-24 to Wake Forest.

That’s the clear and present message from Coach Dave Clawson to the Deacons heading into Friday night’s game at Rice. The Owls were 2-11 last season (an extra game because of a trip to Hawaii) and the loss at Wake Forest was the fourth in a streak of 11 straight losses.

In last week’s season-opening game, Rice traveled to West Point, N.Y., and lost to Army 14-7.

“In the one-game sample size that we have, this appears to be a very improved football team,” Coach Dave Clawson said. “Army was an excellent, nationally ranked team last year, and it was a one-score game, and (Rice) really had every opportunity to win it.”

Here are five things to know about Rice:

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments