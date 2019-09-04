Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson watches pregame warmups on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20190831w_spt_wakefootball
Andrew Dye/Journal
This isn’t the same Rice team that came to Winston-Salem last season and lost 56-24 to Wake Forest.
That’s the clear and present message from Coach Dave Clawson to the Deacons heading into Friday night’s game at Rice. The Owls were 2-11 last season (an extra game because of a trip to Hawaii) and the loss at Wake Forest was the fourth in a streak of 11 straight losses.
In last week’s season-opening game, Rice traveled to West Point, N.Y., and lost to Army 14-7.
“In the one-game sample size that we have, this appears to be a very improved football team,” Coach Dave Clawson said. “Army was an excellent, nationally ranked team last year, and it was a one-score game, and (Rice) really had every opportunity to win it.”
Here are five things to know about Rice:
1. A change of pace
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes under pressure. The Aggies ran 40 plays on offense last week against the Deacons. In the Rice Owls' game last week, they ran 44 plays for the whole game.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Utah State ran 40 plays in the first half of last week’s game — Rice ran 44 against Army for the entire game.
“Offensively, their style presents a challenge,” Clawson said. “It’s completely opposite from what we do and from what we’ve seen. They’ll use multiple personnel groups, they get a lot of groupings with two, three, four tight ends.”
Rice racked up 181 rushing yards on 30 attempts against Army, and its touchdown was a 54-yard run by Nahshon Ellerbe.
“It’s hard to prepare for, they stress you out with your run fits, you’ve gotta be really good with your eyes and it’s extremely well thought out,” Clawson said.
2. Hydrate
Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23) stays hydrated during practice on Aug. 8. The weather forecast for Friday in Houston calls for a high temperature of 102 degrees during the day and 65% humidity at night.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The high temperature for Houston on Friday is forecast to be 102 degrees, per The Weather Channel. Humidity is set to be 49% during the day, and goes up to 65% at night.
It’ll help the Deacons that they’ve spent the past month practicing in North Carolina.
“Fortunately we live in North Carolina, and when we had a chance to go out and get heat work, we did it,” Clawson said.
3. Older O-line
Rice’s offensive line starts three graduate transfers, two of them with ties to North Carolina.
Nick Leverett is a 6-4, 309-pound left guard from N.C. Central. Brian Chaffin is a 6-2, 275-pound center from Stanford, and he’s from Harrisburg. Clawson said Wake Forest recruited Chaffin out of high school.
And the third graduate transfer who starts is Justin Gooseberry (6-4, 265) at right tackle, who transferred from Ouachita Baptist — where he was a Division II All-America selection.
4. Not a typical redshirt freshman QB
Rice quarterback Wiley Green is a redshirt freshman who played the four-game maximum last season, including three starts. In the second start of his career, he threw for 313 yards against UTEP — the most a Rice quarterback had thrown for in three seasons.
Green, who didn’t play last season against Wake Forest, completed 7 of 14 passes for 62 yards against Army — 38 of which came on one play.
5. Doesn’t get easier
Rice's schedule doesn't lighten up following Friday's game against Wake Forest. The Owls play No. 9 Texas next week and then play Baylor the week after that.
Butch Dill
Rice’s schedule after this visit from Wake Forest isn’t ideal for a program coming off a 2-11 season — not that second-year Coach Mike Bloomgren likely had much say in the matter.
The Owls will play No. 9 Texas next week at the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium, and then they travel to Waco, Texas, to play Baylor the following week.
Rice’s four nonconference opponents, with Wake Forest and Army factored in, combined for a 35-18 record and four bowl victories last season.
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a touchdown pass under defense from Utah State cornerback DJ Williams (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates with senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman safety Trey Rucker (18) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) is stopped on a third down by Wake Forest senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) misses a reception in the end zone over coverage from Utah State sophomore defensive back Andre Grayson (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Scotty Washington (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) smiles during pregame warmups.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Halftime show during Wake Forest vs Utah State
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman quarterback Michael Kern (15) passes during pregame warmups.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore tight end Connor Hebbeler (40) runs through drills during pregame warmups.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freundenthal (86) makes a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) tackles Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs the ball as Utah State junior linebacker David Woodward (9) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) attempts to leap over a tackle from Utah State junior safety Shaq Bond (4).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State senior running back Gerold Bright (1) runs the ball pursued by Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shemar McCollum (15).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) passes on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) runs the ball as Utah State sophomore cornerback Andre Grayson (21) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior tight end Brandon Chapman (23) celebrates a first down.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) hands off to sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with Dave Clawson.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40) celebrates a defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs the ball as Utah State senior defensive tackle Fua Leilua (44) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) and junior defensive lineman Sulaiman Kamara (90) celebrate a third down defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr. (9) celebrates a third down defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior wide receiver (16) leaps over Wake Forest junior defensive back Luke Masterson (12).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State sophomore wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State sophomore wide receiver Deven Thompkins (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson watches the video board.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) runs the ball after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) prepares to pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior running back Cade Carney (36) leaps over defensive players while running the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest junior quarterback Jamie Newman (12) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State graduate tight end Caleb Repp (87) is tackled by Wake Forest senior defensive back Essang Bassey (21) and sophomore defensive back Coby Davis (20).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) is tackled by Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) celebrates a third down defensive stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) catches a pass over defense from Utah State sophomore cornerback Andre Grayson (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) is tackled just short of a touchdown by Utah State freshman cornerback Cam Lampkin (18).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) celebrates after he was signaled for a touchdown on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. The touchdown was subsequently overruled.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson signals his team on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes under pressure.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate with senior linebacker Justin Strnad (23) after Strnad intercepted a pass to insure a Demon Deacon victory.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior tight end Jack Freudenthal (86) celebrates in the closing moments of the Demon Deacon's 38-35 win over Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
A dancer with Scarlett Lace performs during halftime on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior quarterback Jordan Love (10) prepares to pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrates after intercepting a pass.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) celebrates as he scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Utah State junior running back Jaylen Warren (20) scores a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) scores the game winning touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) celebrates after scoring the game winning touchdown with sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest fans cheer prior to the Demon Deacon's game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Shemar McCollum (15) prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive lineman Ja'Corey Johns (41) prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson speaks with his captains prior to the Demon Deacons' game against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest football players take the field for their home opener against Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest captains, from left, Justin Strnad (23), Justin Herron (75), Jack Freudenthal (86), Essang Bassey (21) and Cade Carney (36).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest captains, from left, Justin Strnad (23), Justin Herron (75), Jack Freudenthal (86), Essang Bassey (21).
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest cheerleaders celebrate after a Demon Deacon touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest sophomore offensive lineman Sean Maginn (79) and junior offensive lineman Je'Vionte' Nash (53) celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest players celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Steve Claude (5) and sophomore running back Christian Beal-Smith (26) celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest freshman defensive back M.J. Alston Jr. (25) and sophomore linebacker Ryan Smenda Jr. (45) celebrate after the Demon Deacons defeated Utah State 38-35.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest senior wide receiver Kendall Hinton (2) runs off the field after catching the game winning touchdown pass in the Demon Deacons' 38-35 victory over Utah State.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch, left, and Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson stand for a photo on the sidelines of Wake Forest University's home opener.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, prepares to perform at halftime of Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, performs at halftime of Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, performs at halftime of Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
A drum major for Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, left, and a drum major for Wake Forest University's marching band, The Spirit of the Old Gold and Black, direct their bands in a joint halftime show during Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
WakeFootball
Winston-Salem State University's marching band, The Red Sea of Sound, and Wake Forest University's marching band, The Spirit of the Old Gold and Black, perform in a joint halftime show during Wake Forest football's home opener at BB&T Field.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.