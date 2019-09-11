Miami North Carolina Football (copy)

Coach Mack Brown has made an instant impact in his return to the Tar Heels. 

Mack is back at North Carolina, but more significant than a catchy tagline, the Tar Heels are playing confidently.

Larry Fedora’s tenure as North Carolina’s football coach ended with the Tar Heels winning six of the last 27 games he coached — and half of those came against FCS teams.

Mack Brown has stepped in and the Tar Heels have two come-from-behind, fourth-quarter wins against South Carolina and Miami.

“They’re off to a great start. Obviously Coach Brown and his staff have done a great job of captivating their players. It’s not just the fact that they’re 2-0, it’s how they’re 2-0,” Coach Dave Clawson said. “Coach Brown obviously has them believing that they can win games and they’re off to a great start.”

North Carolina and Wake Forest play at 6 p.m. Friday at BB&T Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Here are five things to know about the Tar Heels:

Keep up with all the latest on Wake Forest athletics, from analysis to features and lots more Deacons news you won’t find anywhere else.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments