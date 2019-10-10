Louisville Florida St Football (copy)

Coach Scott Satterfield talks to Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham, right, and wide receiver Justin Marshall during the Cardinals' game against Florida State this season. 

Take your pick of the examples to use that show how different Louisville’s football team is from last year.

Louisville has three wins this season after winning two games last year. Louisville fought back from a three-touchdown deficit against Florida State instead of folding. The Cardinals won an ACC game last week after going winless in the league last year.

“I think it’s obvious Coach (Scott) Satterfield has done a very good job in a short amount of time,” Coach Dave Clawson said of the former Appalachian State coach. “He has Louisville playing at a very high level.”

Here are five things to know about the Cardinals ahead of Saturday night’s game:

