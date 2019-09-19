WFUPractice (copy)

Coach Dave Clawson said Wake Forest's game in 2018 against Towson was closer than the Deacons' coaches would have liked. He also said Elon, which Wake Forest plays Saturday, is as good or better than Towson in some areas.

It's pretty well known what’s at stake this week with Wake Forest’s football team. The Deacons want to avoid tripping up against Elon after going unbeaten through an emotional first three weeks to the season.

Wake Forest has successfully navigated to 3-0 through some hairy fourth-quarter moments, and now the schedule appears to offer a break with a game against visiting Elon, an FCS neighbor on the other side of the Triad.

The Phoenix, though, has been in the FCS playoffs in each of the past two seasons, has a dynamic quarterback and is a program hungry for its first win against an FBS opponent. As Coach Dave Clawson said earlier this week, Wake Forest’s win against Towson a year ago was a competitive game for longer than the Deacons wanted it to be, and Elon comes in “just as good, if not better, in some areas.”

Here are five things to know about the Phoenix:

